ED attaches assets worth 11.14 Cr of ex-cricketers Dhawan, Raina

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets collectively worth ₹11.14 crore belonging to former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan in connection with its money laundering probe into the illegal betting platform 1XBet, the investigative agency said on Thursday. File image of Shikhar Dhawan. (AFP)

Raina and Dhawan were questioned by the agency in the case in August and September, respectively.

“ED, headquarters office, has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets valued at ₹11.14 crore belonging to former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan under the provisions of the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA). The attachment includes mutual fund investments worth ₹6.64 crore held in the name of Suresh Raina and an immovable property valued at ₹4.5 crore held in the name of Shikhar Dhawan,” the agency said in a statement.

Raina and Dhawan were unavailable for a comment.

It is alleged that online betting platform 1xBet and several other apps/web platforms were involved in duping numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees and reportedly evading a huge amount of direct and indirect taxes. According to the Curacao registered company, 1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand’s customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company’s website and app available in 70 languages.

The ED probe is based on multiple FIRs registered by various state police agencies against 1xBet.

“The investigation has revealed that 1xBet and its surrogate brand 1xBat, 1xbat Sporting lines were engaged in promoting and facilitating illegal online betting and gambling operations across India. Both Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan knowingly entered into endorsement agreements with foreign entities for the promotion of 1xBet through its surrogates. These endorsements were made in return for payments routed through foreign entities to conceal the illicit origin of the funds, which are linked to proceeds of crime (POC) generated from illegal betting activities,” the ED said.

The probe, it added, further revealed that 1xBet operated in India without authorization and used surrogate branding and advertisements to target Indian users through social media, online videos, and print media. “Payments for endorsements were structured through layered transactions using foreign intermediaries to disguise the illegal source of funds,” the agency said.

1xBet, ED said, was facilitating betting and gambling for Indian users by collecting money through various mule accounts.

“Investigation so far has revealed over 6000 mule accounts used for deposits. Amounts collected from users in these mule accounts were routed through multiple payment gateways to disguise their origin. Investigation revealed that merchants were boarded on these gateways without any KYC verifications. On verification of profiles of these merchants, it is seen that the entities declared business activities did not match their transaction patterns, indicating laundering of funds exceeding ₹1,000 crore,” the agency said.

ED said over 60 bank accounts linked to payment gateways have been frozen.