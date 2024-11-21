New Delhi [India], : The iconic Eden Gardens will soon have a stand named after India legend Jhulan Goswami. Eden Gardens to soon have stand named after iconic India pacer Jhulan Goswami

According to the ICC, the Block B gallery of Eden Gardens will be renamed in her honour. The stand will be inaugurated next year on January 22, during India women's team's first T20I against England.

Goswami hung her boots two years ago after an illustrious 20-year career with the Indian women's team. She was considered to be one of the best fast bowlers in women's cricket.

Her impressive career still reflects the impressive record that he continues to hold even after her retirement. Goswami has the record for most wickets in women's ODIs with a whopping tally of 255 scalps.

Goswami brought the curtain down on her career after featuring in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs, and 68 T20Is and bagged 355 wickets across all formats.

In the women's Test format, Goswami has 44 scalps in 12 matches, averaging 17.36 at an economy of 2.02. She has 56 wickets in the women's T20I format, averaging 21.94 at an economy of 5.45. In the ODI format, Goswami took 255 wickets in 204 matches, averaging 22.04.

The 41-year-old is currently serving as the bowling coach and mentor of Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League, who won the first season of the WPL.

Earlier this year, Goswami joined the Women's Caribbean Premier League franchise Trinbago Knight Riders as a team mentor.

With her on the side, TKR managed to storm into the final but fell short at the end. The franchise succumbed to a four-wicket defeat against the Barbados Royals.

Post-retirement Goswami has worked as a mentor for Bengal's senior women's team and has also been involved in the Women's Premier League.

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, former India cricketer Pankaj Roy, and former BCCI presidents Jagmohan Dalmiya and Biswanath Dutt also have stands named after them at Eden Gardens.

