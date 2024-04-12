'Either breaks my foot or...': Suryakumar Yadav reveals his bizarre 'no Jasprit Bumrah' plea to MI management

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav staged an impressive comeback against the Royal Challengers Bangalore with his dominating 19-ball 52 innings on Thursday. The no.1 batsman in T20I sought to deliver after having been dismissed for a duck in his first match after an injury lay-off against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav lauded Jasprit Bumrah’s second five-wicket haul in the IPL

The RCB were able to post a massive 197-run total despite gutsy bowling from MI’s star bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The MI batters showed no mercy to the RCB bowling line-up as they dominated right from the start. Openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma wreaked havoc in the powerplay as the team completed 100 runs by the end of the 9th over.

As both the openers were back in the pavilion, Suryakumar Yadav barely broke a sweat with a quickfire knock to propel his team to victory with 27 balls to spare.

On his comeback trail

The MI batter who was thrilled with his mind-boggling knock talked about how he was mentally present at Wankhede during the hours of rehabilitation.

“It’s always good to be back at Wankhede, when the tournament started I was mentally here only, although physically in Bangalore (recovering from the injury), it felt like I never left,” he said.

“When you are chasing 200, it is important to know the dew factor and take your chances, both Rohit and Ishan did the job for us at the 10th over mark and we only knew that we had to finish early for that net run rate thing,” he added.

Suryakumar showcased an impressive stroke play in his fiery innings as he looked to enjoy his innings and play to the field.

“I just try to play to the field and practice these shots and it is just muscle memory and I go out there and enjoy myself. The slice over point is the one that I enjoyed the most,” the MI batter said.

As Suryakumar wrapped up, he lauded Jasprit Bumrah’s second five-wicket haul in the IPL and also mentioned that he avoids facing the pacer in the nets to either save his bat or foot.

“It’s been almost 2-3 years since I batted against him (Bumrah) in the nets, because he either breaks my bat or breaks my foot,” he concluded