Ellyse Perry's 'insurance' concern as window-breaking six damages INR 10 lakh car: 'Hope no one charges me for that'

The TATA Punch EV, the official car of the Women's Premier League took some severe damage when a six hit by Ellyse Perry smashed into the glass window and shattered it to piece. The incident took place in the 19th over of the RCB innings during their game against the UP Warriorz on Monday at the Chinnaswamy. In the penultimate over, Perry tucked into a 'in-the-slot' delivery from Deepti Shami and smashed it straight right into the glass window. Ellyse Perry standing in front of the car her six damaged during last night's game(RCB-Twitter)

Perry herself felt the sting of the six as evident from the expressions on her face, but after the match as the all-rounder went to collect the Player of the Match award, she was a tad worried about the damage she inflicted. "I was a bit worried, not sure I have insurance to cover me. So, in a bit of strife there," she said before later telling teammate Smriti Mandhana, "I hope no one is charging me for that".

Perry and Mandhana were the stars for RCB as they defeated UPW by 23 runs. Fifties from the two RCB star batters propelled the team to 198/3, in reply to which UPW ended with 175. Mandhana hit 80 off 50 balls with 10 fours and three sixes, while Perry smoked 58 off 37 balls including 4 fours, giving RCB a much-needed lift and paving the way for their third win of the season.

As RCB end the Bangalore-leg of the WPL 2024 to be placed third on the points-table, Mandhana jumped to the top of the Orange Cap list with a tally of 219 runs, and Perry couldn't be happier playing a part in the win.

"All games we have played here have been amazing. Best atmosphere I have played in front of in my career. It is just a cool feeling to have that support, we are very lucky. We have played a lot of cricket in the last two months and felt I had a pretty good handle on the game. Had a great chance tonight to get myself in with Smriti hitting as well as she was," Perry said.

"It was really good fun. We are trying to pride ourselves on our fielding and trying to put in those extra yards. Tricky when there is a left-right combination but I think we had a good fielding effort. To hold on the way we did, with the ball and in the field, it is great for the girls."