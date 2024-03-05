 Ellyse Perry's 'insurance' worry as window-breaking six damages INR 10 lakh car | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / Ellyse Perry's 'insurance' concern as window-breaking six damages INR 10 lakh car: 'Hope no one charges me for that'

Ellyse Perry's 'insurance' concern as window-breaking six damages INR 10 lakh car: 'Hope no one charges me for that'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 05, 2024 11:55 AM IST

Ellyse Perry was hoping she is not charged for the damage her six inflicted on the official WPL car.

The TATA Punch EV, the official car of the Women's Premier League took some severe damage when a six hit by Ellyse Perry smashed into the glass window and shattered it to piece. The incident took place in the 19th over of the RCB innings during their game against the UP Warriorz on Monday at the Chinnaswamy. In the penultimate over, Perry tucked into a 'in-the-slot' delivery from Deepti Shami and smashed it straight right into the glass window.

Ellyse Perry standing in front of the car her six damaged during last night's game(RCB-Twitter)
Ellyse Perry standing in front of the car her six damaged during last night's game(RCB-Twitter)

Perry herself felt the sting of the six as evident from the expressions on her face, but after the match as the all-rounder went to collect the Player of the Match award, she was a tad worried about the damage she inflicted. "I was a bit worried, not sure I have insurance to cover me. So, in a bit of strife there," she said before later telling teammate Smriti Mandhana, "I hope no one is charging me for that".

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Perry and Mandhana were the stars for RCB as they defeated UPW by 23 runs. Fifties from the two RCB star batters propelled the team to 198/3, in reply to which UPW ended with 175. Mandhana hit 80 off 50 balls with 10 fours and three sixes, while Perry smoked 58 off 37 balls including 4 fours, giving RCB a much-needed lift and paving the way for their third win of the season.

As RCB end the Bangalore-leg of the WPL 2024 to be placed third on the points-table, Mandhana jumped to the top of the Orange Cap list with a tally of 219 runs, and Perry couldn't be happier playing a part in the win.

"All games we have played here have been amazing. Best atmosphere I have played in front of in my career. It is just a cool feeling to have that support, we are very lucky. We have played a lot of cricket in the last two months and felt I had a pretty good handle on the game. Had a great chance tonight to get myself in with Smriti hitting as well as she was," Perry said.

"It was really good fun. We are trying to pride ourselves on our fielding and trying to put in those extra yards. Tricky when there is a left-right combination but I think we had a good fielding effort. To hold on the way we did, with the ball and in the field, it is great for the girls."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On