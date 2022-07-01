Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ENG vs IND: Michael Vaughan delivers strong one-word verdict as R Ashwin misses out Edgbaston Test

The Jasprit Bumrah-led India side picked four pacers and one spinner - in all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja - for the rescheduled fifth Test against England.
R Ashwin; Michael Vaughan
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 05:07 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Despite his stellar record in Test cricket and improved numbers on overseas soil, Ravichandran Ashwin failed to make the India XI for the much-anticipated Edgbaston Test against England on Friday. Ashwin hence missed the entire of the England Test series, which had begun in 2021, despite being part of the squad. And a furious former England captain Michael Vaughan delivered a strong one-word verdict on India's team selection.

Moments after the announcement at toss, Vaughan had taken to Twitter to lash out at India's team selection and called Ashwin's omission as “ridiculous”.

“No@ashwinravi99!!!! Ridiculous .. #ENGvIND,” he tweeted.

"It's a good feeling (to be captain) and is a big privilege. Can't get better than this. Excited and looking forward to this. Very happy with the preparation. Wanted to spend a lot of time and get used to the English conditions, as we came back from T20s. Happy with the preparation, now it's for the mental side to take over," India's stand-in skipper Bumrah said at toss.

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first. India soon lost both their openers in the first session as James Anderson struck early.

India presently lead the series 2-1 after wins in the Lord's and Oval Test while England had won at Headingley. The opening Test had ended in a draw. The fifth Test, which was slated to be played in Manchester last year, was postponed to 2022 after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

