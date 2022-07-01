India captain Jasprit Bumrah reveals opening combination for Edgbaston Test vs England, R Ashwin misses out

Two of India's main batters, who played a pivotal role in the team's 2-1 series lead so far, will not be part of the all-important Test match in Edgbaston against England - Rohit Sharma is out with Covid-19 and KL Rahul remains injured. With both missing, the batting order remained a major concern for India heading into the Test and India's stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah revealed the team's opening combination.

With Rohit and Rahul out, India picked Cheteshwar Pujara as the opener alongside Shubman Gill while Hanuma Vihari will take the No.3 spot in the line-up, as revealed by Bumrah after the toss for the rescheduled fifth Test.

Pujara has opened for India in 6 Tests, scoring 395 runs at 131.66. The last time he opened for India was against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium where he had scored 47 off 97.

India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 1

"It's a good feeling (to be captain) and is a big privilege. Can't get better than this. Excited and looking forward to this. Very happy with the preparation. Wanted to spend a lot of time and get used to the English conditions, as we came back from T20s. Happy with the preparation, now it's for the mental side to take over," said Bumrah at toss.

Bumrah then revealed India's combination for the fifth Test which comprised of four pacers and one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja.

"We've done well chasing and it's also to see how the wicket will behave. It's obviously good to come into a new series so quickly. Gives us the opportunity to keep the momentum rolling. We're going to keep the same attitude going," England skipper Ben Stokes said after winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

Here's the playing XI for the two sides...

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(c)

England (Playing XI): Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON