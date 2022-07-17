ENG vs IND: Virat Kohli gives tips to Mohammed Siraj, India pacer dismisses Joe Root for duck next ball - Watch

India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Thursday shook England's top order with two huge strikes in space of four balls in the third ODI in Manchester. Siraj, who replaced injured Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian line-up, removed Jonny Bairstow, who tried to nudge it to the leg side but miscued it to fielder Shreyas Iyer at mid-off. Siraj struck again in the same over, removing Joe Root for nought on the last ball. India vs England 3rd ODI Live Score

In an attempt to block Siraj's searing delivery that shaped in a bit, Root nicked it to India skipper Rohit Sharma at second slip. Siraj, who stuck to a Test line and length despite the change in format, had two opposition batters back in the dugout within just a few minutes.

Before the double-strike, it were Virat Kohli's valuable tips that seemed to do the trick. Kohli was spotted having a chat with the bowler during the double-wicket maiden, which was just the second over of the match.

Apart from Siraj, Hardik Pandya also struck twice, reducing the home side to 74 for four in 13.2 overs. The Baroda all-rounder outwitted Jason Roy with a short ball and then removed Ben Stokes with a caught and bowled dismissal.

Roy (41) top-edged a comfortable catch for wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant while Stokes (27) lobbed it to bowler Pandya.

Earlier, Rohit won the toss and elected to field in the deciding game of the series. "It looks like a good track, nice and hard," said Rohit at the toss. "I don't think it is going to change. We thought we would have a score in front of us.

"Our bowlers have come out with great guns. Hopefully, we can do the same today. Bumrah has a back spasm. He misses out," he added.

Hosts England were unchanged from the team that levelled this three-match series at 1-1. Reece Topley was the star with the ball, taking a record 6-24 at the 'Mecca of Cricket'. India began the series with a crushing 10-wicket success at the Oval, with Jasprit Bumrah returning superb figures of 6-19.

