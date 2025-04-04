England pacer Olly Stone to miss most of India Test series

England fast bowler Olly Stone will miss the majority of a five-match Test series against India after undergoing knee surgery which will rule him out for 14 weeks. England fast bowler Olly Stone will miss the majority of a five-match Test series against India.(BCCI)

Stone played the last of his five Tests against Sri Lanka in September and had been hoping to push for further honours with Nottinghamshire this year.

But the latest in a long line of fitness issues mean he will be starting a long recovery period of more than three months as the county season gets under way on Friday.

He joins fellow England quicks Mark Wood and Brydon Carse on the sidelines at the start of the domestic campaign.

"England and Nottinghamshire fast bowler Olly Stone has been ruled out of all cricket for 14 weeks following scans and subsequent surgery this week, which confirmed a right knee injury," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

"Stone experienced increasing discomfort during Nottinghamshire's pre-season tour of Abu Dhabi last month. Further scans conducted this week revealed the need for surgery. He will now begin a period of rehabilitation, working closely with the medical teams at both the ECB and Nottinghamshire."

England face Zimbabwe in a one-off Test from May 22 in preparation for the visit on India, with the five-Test series beginning on June 20.

Stone could be back in action by the time of the final two Tests but is more likely to return for the London Spirit in the Hundred, which begins on August 5.