Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

England pacer Olly Stone to miss most of India Test series

AFP |
Apr 04, 2025 05:47 PM IST

England fast bowler Olly Stone will miss the majority of a five-match Test series against India.

England fast bowler Olly Stone will miss the majority of a five-match Test series against India after undergoing knee surgery which will rule him out for 14 weeks.

England fast bowler Olly Stone will miss the majority of a five-match Test series against India.(BCCI)
England fast bowler Olly Stone will miss the majority of a five-match Test series against India.(BCCI)

Stone played the last of his five Tests against Sri Lanka in September and had been hoping to push for further honours with Nottinghamshire this year.

But the latest in a long line of fitness issues mean he will be starting a long recovery period of more than three months as the county season gets under way on Friday.

He joins fellow England quicks Mark Wood and Brydon Carse on the sidelines at the start of the domestic campaign.

"England and Nottinghamshire fast bowler Olly Stone has been ruled out of all cricket for 14 weeks following scans and subsequent surgery this week, which confirmed a right knee injury," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

"Stone experienced increasing discomfort during Nottinghamshire's pre-season tour of Abu Dhabi last month. Further scans conducted this week revealed the need for surgery. He will now begin a period of rehabilitation, working closely with the medical teams at both the ECB and Nottinghamshire."

England face Zimbabwe in a one-off Test from May 22 in preparation for the visit on India, with the five-Test series beginning on June 20.

Stone could be back in action by the time of the final two Tests but is more likely to return for the London Spirit in the Hundred, which begins on August 5.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs MI Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs MI Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / England pacer Olly Stone to miss most of India Test series
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On