England cricket team get WWE championship belt from Triple H- See pics

cricket

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:47 IST

England men’s cricket team created history when they were crowned world champions for the first time. They defeated New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 14. It was one of the most eventful and controversy-laden final in the history of World Cup. The regulation 50 overs ended in a tie as both teams managed to score 241 and the resultant super over also failed to produce any clear result as they ended up scoring 15 runs each in their respective overs.

However, the hosts clinched the encounter due to a tie-break rule because they hit the most boundaries.

Following the win, WWE legend and Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, Triple H sent a customised WWE World Championship to the England Cricket team.

“An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final, and a team of worthy champions. Congratulations to @EnglandCricket for winning the ICC Men’s @CricketWorldCup 2019! This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS!” he wrote on Twitter.

The England cricket team on Thursday received the customized WWE Championship belt which was promised to them Triple H. Here are the pictures of the England cricket team with the belt:-

England and New Zealand played out what has been called the greatest World Cup final ever at Lord’s. England batted second and tied the game in the stipulated 50 overs. The Super Over that came after also ended in a tie and England were declared winners on the basis of their superior tally of boundaries scored in the match.

The England cricket team is currently participating in the five-match Ashes series against Australia which is currently tied at 1-1. The two teams will now lock horns in the fourth Test beginning September 4 at Old Trafford.

(with agency inputs)

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 15:46 IST