England face huge WTC setback after 19-point slow over-rate penalty in Ashes 2023; check points table after deductions

The 2023 Ashes series ended with England's thrilling win over Australia in the fifth and final Test in London that ensured the latter's 22-year wait for a Test series win is extended by at least two more. Australia did, however, retain the urn after the series ended in a 2-2 draw, with the visitors winning the first two matches; England made a remarkable comeback in the third but rain forced a draw in Manchester, ensuring Australia retain the Ashes. England's Ben Stokes speaks with James Anderson during the 5th Ashes Test(Action Images via Reuters)

The ICC on Wednesday, however, confirmed sanctions on both teams for slow over rates that could make things complicated for England and Australia in the new cycle of the World Test Championship. While England were imposed a five point penalty due to slow over-rate in the fifth Test, Australia were docked a combined total of 10 points from the 28 they earned throughout the Ashes series.

Notably, England – who also won 28 points in the series, have lost 19 of them due to slow over rate penalties. England fell two overs short in the first Test at Edgbaston, nine in the second Test at Lord's, three in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, and five in the last and final Test at The Oval. Under the regulations that were revised in July, both teams were fined five percent of their match fee and one WTC point for every over short.

With the point deductions in place, Australia (30 percentage points) are now third in the table, behind Pakistan (1st with 100 percentage points) and India (2nd with 66.67 percentage points). England, meanwhile, are 5th in the standings with 15 percentage points.

Pakistan had registered comfortable wins in both of their Tests against Sri Lanka last month, while India registered a 1-0 win over West Indies in a two-Test series; the second Test ended in a draw with entire fifth day's play being washed out due to rain.

There will be no Test action until November later this year as the focus now shifts to the ODI format, with the 2023 World Cup being scheduled in October-November. Australia will return to the longest format with three-Test series against Pakistan in December-January, while England won't a Test until late January next year, when they tour India for a five-match red-ball series.

