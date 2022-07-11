England great ‘loved’ Virat Kohli's approach in 3rd T20I despite ‘horror form’ continues to haunt ex-India captain

Virat Kohli has not been in the best of forms and questions are being raised over his spot in the Indian team by a section of ex-cricketers. After a mediocre Indian Premier League, Kohli failed to put a show with the bat in the rescheduled fifth Test against England and his dubious run continued to haunt him in the T20Is. The right-handed batter was dismissed for 1(3) and 11(6) in the two T20Is he played.

While Kohli's form has been under scrutiny for a while now, few former cricketers have also come out in support of the ex-India captain. Former India spinner Piyush Chawla had earlier noted Kohli as a team player, who places his side ahead of himself irrespective of his form.

And now joining the bandwagon is another ex-spinner Graeme Swann, who also commended Kohli's approach in the third T20I, which India lost by 17 runs.

“I loved the way Virat Kohli came out, desperate to take the attack to the England bowlers. He hit a four and a six and on another day the ball he got out to would have flown to the boundary. He is just in horror form where he can’t catch a break,” the ex-England cricketer was quoted as saying in a report by India Today.

He backed his statement by highlighting England's massive first innings total 215/7 in the third T20I. “Let’s face it, in isolation, these are terrible dismissals. But I don’t think you can have a go at the Indian top order for trying to take advantage of the powerplay when you are chasing more than 210. Had they been 30 for none or 40 for one in six overs, they would have lost the game. They would have ended up very short,” he added.

While captain Rohit Sharma has dished all such discussions concerning Kohli and backed his predecessor.

