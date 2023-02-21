Home / Cricket / England hammer Pakistan by 114 runs in dead rubber; Australia set to face India in first semi-final at T20 World Cup

England hammer Pakistan by 114 runs in dead rubber; Australia set to face India in first semi-final at T20 World Cup

cricket
Published on Feb 21, 2023 11:58 PM IST

The big-hitting Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 81 off 40 balls as England outplayed Pakistan by 114 runs in a dead rubber of the Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday. Australia are set to face India in the first semifinal on Thursday.

England outplayed Pakistan by 114 runs in a dead rubber of the Women's T20 World Cup(Twitter @ICC T20 World Cup)
England outplayed Pakistan by 114 runs in a dead rubber of the Women's T20 World Cup(Twitter @ICC T20 World Cup)
PTI | , Cape Town

The big-hitting Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 81 off 40 balls as England outplayed Pakistan by 114 runs in a dead rubber of the Women's T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

With England already qualifying for the semifinals as table toppers along with second placed India, the game was a lot about fine-tuning their preparation for the knock-out game on Friday.

Opener Danielle Wyatt gave England a fine start with 59 off 33 balls before Sciver-Brunt unleashed carnage in his knock comprising 12 fours and a six to take her team a massive 213 for five.

Amy Jones also made a quickfire 47 off 31 balls.

Pakistan were never in the run chase and crawled to 99 for nine in 20 overs. England remained unbeaten in the group stage.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Dean picked up a couple of wickets each.

Australia are set to face India in the first semifinal on Thursday, while England's semifinal opponent will be decided following the New Zealand-South Africa contest on Tuesday night.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
women's t20 world cup
women's t20 world cup
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out