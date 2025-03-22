England remove Heather Knight as women's team captain after World Cup and Ashes debacle

Heather Knight was removed as England captain on March 22 (Sunday) after leading the side for nine long years. The England and Wales Cricket Board said the decision was made after the team's disappointing outings in the Women's T20 World Cup last year and the Ashes in Australia, where they did not win a single match in any format. Heather Knight of England plays a shot during the Women's T20 cricket international cricket match between England and Australia at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/James Elsby)(AP)

“On the back of disappointing performances by the team in last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE and the recent Ashes in Australia, the ECB decided to appoint a new captain to lead the team into a new era. Knight’s successor will be appointed shortly,” ECB said in a statement.

Knight will be available for selection in all formats. The decision comes a day after ECB removed women's team head coach Jon Lewis.

Knight, an accomplished top-order batter, captained England Women in 199 matches across formats since 2016. She led the team to a home World Cup victory in 2017 and two other ICC tournament finals. She oversaw 134 victories as England Women captain, second on the list of England Women’s all-time most successful captains.

She also led the team to a record-breaking run of eight consecutive ODI series wins, including defeating Australia during the 2023 home Ashes, in which England also won the IT20 series to draw a thrilling Women’s Ashes that took interest in international women’s cricket to a new level.

‘Captaining England most rewarding’: Knight

Knight expressed gratitude to the ECB for letting her lead the England women's team for nine years, adding that it was time for her to move on and concentrate on playing as a batter. “Captaining my country for the last nine years has been the biggest honour of my life and I will look back on my tenure with an enormous sense of pride. I have loved the challenge of leading the team, but all good things come to an end and it’s time for me to go back into the ranks and focus on being the best batter and teammate that I can be for the team.

“Winning the ICC Women’s World Cup on home turf at Lord’s in 2017 will always be a huge highlight, but being a part of the huge steps forward made in the women’s game off the pitch brings me just as much pride.

“Thank you to all the players and staff, who have given it everything along the way - especially Mark, Lisa and Jon, three head coaches that I’ve loved working with. The people make the job.

“Thank you to the fans that have supported me and the team through the highs and the lows. Finally, to my friends, family and long-suffering partner Tim, you live the journey with me and I wouldn’t be here without your support.

“I have loved being England Captain, it's been the most rewarding period of my career, but for now I’m excited to focus on my batting and supporting the team and the new captain in the best way I can.”

Knight made her England debut in 2010 and ten years later became the first England men’s or women’s player to score an international century in all three formats of the game.

“Heather has been an outstanding leader as England Women’s Captain. She has led the team by example as a role model off the pitch, and through the runs she has scored on it – often in the toughest conditions," said Clare Connor, ECB Managing Director, England Women, and Deputy Chief Executive Officer.