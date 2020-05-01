e-paper
Home / Cricket / England's Jason Roy says Hundred postponement a 'huge shame'

England’s Jason Roy says Hundred postponement a ‘huge shame’

England, with Roy in the side, defeated New Zealand last year in an unforgettable Lord’s final that captivated the host country.

cricket Updated: May 01, 2020 19:10 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
File image of Jason Roy.
File image of Jason Roy.(Reuters)
         

England batsmanJason Roy believes the coronavirus-enforced postponement of the Hundred is a missed opportunity for cricket to capitalise on the buzz from last year’s World Cup triumph. With a new tournament, a new format and new city-based franchises, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was aiming to attract a fresh audience to the game. England, with Roy in the side, defeated New Zealand last year in an unforgettable Lord’s final that captivated the host country.

But COVID-19 has forced a year’s delay, with the ECB keen to avoid empty grounds and absent overseas stars diluting the inaugural edition. Roy, a top-tier £125,000 ($157,000) pick by Oval Invincibles, understands the decision.

Also read: Bhaag puji puji bhaag’: Rohit Sharma’s hilarious response to Pujara’s birthday wish

“It’s a huge shame that we won’t be able get out in front of a home crowd again,” he said. “It is hugely disappointing but there are bigger things at stake. “Obviously there was a huge incentive for the ECB, it was a huge competition that they put a lot of money into but it’s only right that it be delayed until next year.

“You want the best players coming over and at the moment they can’t. Unfortunately that’s just the way it is at the moment.”

