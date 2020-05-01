e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Bhaag puji puji bhaag’: Rohit Sharma’s hilarious response to Pujara’s birthday wish

‘Bhaag puji puji bhaag’: Rohit Sharma’s hilarious response to Pujara’s birthday wish

Known for his sense of humor both on and off the field, Rohit had a special way of saying thanks to his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara.

cricket Updated: May 01, 2020 18:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cheteshwar Pujara with Rohit Sharma.
Cheteshwar Pujara with Rohit Sharma.(Twitter/Cheteshwar Pujara)
         

India opener and vice captain in limited overs format Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday and the entire cricketing fraternity took to social media to wish the ‘Hitman’. Rohit decided to respond to as many tweets as he could and resorted to some fun as well. Known for his sense of humor both on and off the field, Rohit had a special way of saying thanks to his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara.

Also read: Bumrah over Virat Kohli in Aakash Chopra’s World T20 XI

Pujara took to Twitter on Thursday and wished Rohit. “Wish you a very happy birthday @ImRo45 bro, hope you have a great year full of happiness, fun and good health”

Rohit thanked Pujara in his own style and wrote, “Thanks puji bro. Bhaag puji puji bhaag” 

Those who follow Indian cricket would remember an incident that took place when the two players were in the middle against South Africa in the first Test of the series at Visakhapatnam in October 2019.

Also read: India lose top spot in ICC Test rankings for first time since October 2016

Rohit called for a quick single, which Pujara didn’t respond to. Rohit had to rush back to the striker’s end. The opener then gave an earful to Pujara, which also included a cuss word. The video clip of the incident went viral on social media and the fans lapped it up.

Pujara too took the incident in good spirit. Rohit had used the words “bhaag Pujara” during that time and he decided to have some fun with his teammate by invoking the incident.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
India extends national lockdown for the third time: All you need to know
India extends national lockdown for the third time: All you need to know
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa pens heartfelt note: ‘Not a loss, it is a gain’
Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa pens heartfelt note: ‘Not a loss, it is a gain’
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news