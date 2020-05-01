‘Bhaag puji puji bhaag’: Rohit Sharma’s hilarious response to Pujara’s birthday wish

cricket

Updated: May 01, 2020 18:32 IST

India opener and vice captain in limited overs format Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday and the entire cricketing fraternity took to social media to wish the ‘Hitman’. Rohit decided to respond to as many tweets as he could and resorted to some fun as well. Known for his sense of humor both on and off the field, Rohit had a special way of saying thanks to his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara.

Pujara took to Twitter on Thursday and wished Rohit. “Wish you a very happy birthday @ImRo45 bro, hope you have a great year full of happiness, fun and good health”

Rohit thanked Pujara in his own style and wrote, “Thanks puji bro. Bhaag puji puji bhaag”

Thanks puji bro. Bhaag puji puji bhaag https://t.co/1JovPVcoER — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 1, 2020

Those who follow Indian cricket would remember an incident that took place when the two players were in the middle against South Africa in the first Test of the series at Visakhapatnam in October 2019.

Rohit called for a quick single, which Pujara didn’t respond to. Rohit had to rush back to the striker’s end. The opener then gave an earful to Pujara, which also included a cuss word. The video clip of the incident went viral on social media and the fans lapped it up.

Pujara too took the incident in good spirit. Rohit had used the words “bhaag Pujara” during that time and he decided to have some fun with his teammate by invoking the incident.