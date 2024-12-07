England script history, become first team to reach half a million runs in Test cricket

England scripted history on Saturday by becoming the first team to reach half a million runs in Test cricket. England achieved the feat against New Zealand, on Day 2 of their ongoing second Test match, at Basin Reserve in Wellington. Harry Brook took a double off William O’Rourke to take the visitors past the mark. The visitors ended Day 2 at 378/5 at Stumps, with a lead of 533 runs. England's Harry Brook took his side past the mark with a double. (AP)

England create history

Day 2 saw England's Test tally reach 500126 runs. They achieved the 500000-run milestone in 1082 matches, across 147 years, also becoming the first team to do so. It took them 18,900 individual innings to reach the mark, and they used 717 in that period.

England began the Test match with a first innings total of 280 runs. Brook smacked a century, slamming 123 runs off 115 balls, packed with 11 fours and five sixes. Meanwhile, Ollie Pope registered 66 off 78 balls, including seven fours and a maximum. For the hosts, N Smith took a four-wicket haul.

In response, New Zealand folded for 125, collapsing to four-wicket hauls from Gus Atkinson and B Carse. Kane Williamson top-scored for the hosts with a knock of 37 runs off 56 balls.

The visitors have been utterly dominant in the second innings. Despite the early departure of opener Zak Crawley (8), they have gone on to pile on the pressure on New Zealand. Ben Duckett narrowly missed out on a ton, slamming 92 off 112 balls. Meanwhile Jacob Bethell hammered 96 off 118 deliveries. Brook got a half-century, registering 55 off 61 balls. Meanwhile, Joe Root (73*) and Ben Stokes (35*) remained unbeaten. Tim Southee and Matt Henry took two-wicket hauls respectively.

Speaking after Stumps on Day 2, England's Atkinson said, “It (our plans) worked out well in the morning and the batters batted pretty well. Never thought of getting a hat-trick, but it was nice to get it. We wanted to set them up with the shorter balls and then go for the yorker. Yesterday I didn't feel great, but I felt nice today (found my rhythm.) Not really sure what the plans are. We'll see tomorrow and assess the conditions. We'll stick to the usual plans and try to challenge the batters.”