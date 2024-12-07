Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘The Australian team had requested…’ Cummins and Co. blamed for Adelaide floodlights controversy in bizarre fashion

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 07, 2024 04:26 PM IST

According to a report, the floodlights turned off in Adelaide on Friday due to a bizarre request from the Australian team.

The pink-ball Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy is currently in full flow in Adelaide. On Friday during Day 1, players and fans were left utterly confused during a bizarre turn of events at the Adelaide Oval. The floodlight towers at the venue failed twice in the 18th over of Australia's first innings, leading to brief delays in the evening session. It also left India pacer Harshit Rana frustrated, who was bowling the 18th over.

Indian players wait after the floodlights went off during the day one of the second cricket test match. (AP)
Indian players wait after the floodlights went off during the day one of the second cricket test match. (AP)

The second time it happened, in response the crowd began to turn on the torches on their mobile phones. The final session was also extended by three minutes due to the delays.

Also Read: 'Give him 6 runs': Third umpire blasted as Marsh survives on lack of evidence, broadcaster then shows clearer angle

What led to the light towers turning off?

On Saturday, The Age revealed in a report the cause of the incident and it was bizarre. The Australian team had requested to the Adelaide Oval management to turn on the net lights in the venue. So when the staff in the ground control room were adjusting the computer-operated lights for Australia's request, four light towers went off in the field.

In a tweet, South Australia MP Tom Koutsantonis also revealed that the incident wasn't due to power shortage in the region. “I can confirm there was no lack of power supply or availability in South Australia. Whatever caused the light towers at Adelaide Oval to turn off was not related to a lack of power supply from the Grid”, he wrote.

The incident also led to David Warner joke on air, “Someone hasn’t paid their bills here.”

Meanwhile, Mark Howard quipped, “I don’t know if those around South Australia need to turn the air conditioners off, or stop running the kettle – but hopefully we’re okay from here on in.”

The second Test saw India's batting woes continue as they folded for 180 in the first innings. In response, Australia posted 337, courtesy of a century by Travis Head. Head slammed 140 off 141 balls, packed with 17 fours and four sixes.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On