‘The Australian team had requested…’ Cummins and Co. blamed for Adelaide floodlights controversy in bizarre fashion

The pink-ball Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy is currently in full flow in Adelaide. On Friday during Day 1, players and fans were left utterly confused during a bizarre turn of events at the Adelaide Oval. The floodlight towers at the venue failed twice in the 18th over of Australia's first innings, leading to brief delays in the evening session. It also left India pacer Harshit Rana frustrated, who was bowling the 18th over. Indian players wait after the floodlights went off during the day one of the second cricket test match. (AP)

The second time it happened, in response the crowd began to turn on the torches on their mobile phones. The final session was also extended by three minutes due to the delays.

What led to the light towers turning off?

On Saturday, The Age revealed in a report the cause of the incident and it was bizarre. The Australian team had requested to the Adelaide Oval management to turn on the net lights in the venue. So when the staff in the ground control room were adjusting the computer-operated lights for Australia's request, four light towers went off in the field.

In a tweet, South Australia MP Tom Koutsantonis also revealed that the incident wasn't due to power shortage in the region. “I can confirm there was no lack of power supply or availability in South Australia. Whatever caused the light towers at Adelaide Oval to turn off was not related to a lack of power supply from the Grid”, he wrote.

The incident also led to David Warner joke on air, “Someone hasn’t paid their bills here.”

Meanwhile, Mark Howard quipped, “I don’t know if those around South Australia need to turn the air conditioners off, or stop running the kettle – but hopefully we’re okay from here on in.”

The second Test saw India's batting woes continue as they folded for 180 in the first innings. In response, Australia posted 337, courtesy of a century by Travis Head. Head slammed 140 off 141 balls, packed with 17 fours and four sixes.