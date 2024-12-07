'Give him 6 runs': Third umpire blasted as Marsh survives on lack of evidence, broadcaster then shows clearer angle

In a dramatic moment during the second Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval, star Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh survived a close LBW call that could have swung the momentum in India’s favour. The right-handed power hitter joined Travis Head in the middle after Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed off the bowling of Nitish Kumar Reddy. However, it wasn’t long before Marsh was in the thick of an intense on-field incident. Mitchell Marsh survived an LBW appeal against Ravichandran Ashwin(X)

In the 58th over of Australia’s first innings, just as Marsh walked to the crease, Ravichandran Ashwin created an opportunity for India. Ashwin bowled a well-disguised full-length delivery that struck Marsh on the front pad. The ball appeared to be on target, and the Indian team immediately appealed for an LBW, convinced that they had trapped Marsh in front.

However, the on-field umpire was not convinced, as he felt there was an additional noise, possibly from the bat, which led him to reject the appeal. Despite this, the Indians remained confident and skipper Rohit Sharma wasted no time in calling for a review.

As the players looked on, the television umpire took his time to examine the footage. While it seemed like that the ball had struck Marsh's pad first, there was a lingering doubt about whether the ball had also made contact with the bat. After reviewing the footage, the TV umpire advised the on-field umpire to stick with his original decision of "not out," citing that the impact was umpire’s call.

India had to accept the decision and unfortunately lost a review in the process, a crucial moment in the Test match.

However, an immediate replay after the DRS footage, showed from a different angle, seemed to show that the ball had clearly hit the pad first. This triggered a strong reaction from fans online.

Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Australia lost two quick wickets, with Nathan McSweeney and Steve Smith departing in quick succession. However, Travis Head’s blistering fifty steadied the Australian ship.

Head played a counter-attacking knock, helping Australia recover and reach 191/4 at Tea on Day 2. His explosive innings proved pivotal in ensuring that Australia maintained control and stayed in the game, keeping the pressure on India. Marnus Labuschagne, too, shed the monkey off his bat with a much-needed half-century, but he was dismissed on 64 by youngster Nitish Reddy.

The incident with Marsh was a key moment, but Head’s knock ensured that Australia still remain in a strong position heading into the latter stages of their innings.