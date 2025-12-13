England security involved in ugly airport clash with camera operator as Ashes battle heats up: ‘Get out of my face’

The Ashes 2025-26 series is heating up, and Ben Stokes-led England are under the pump after going 0-2 down against Australia in the five-match series. The visitors need to win the upcoming third Test in Adelaide to have any chance of regaining the urn. However, ahead of the fixture which gets underway next week, England once again find themselves in the news for all the wrong reasons. On Saturday, a member of the visitors' security team was involved in an altercation with a Channel 7 camera operator at Brisbane Airport. England are under the pump following the loss in the opening two Tests against Australia in the Ashes. (AFP)

According to a video posted by Channel 7, the incident occurred on Saturday morning as the England contingent was en route from Brisbane to Adelaide. The official footage shows the security guard pushing the camera operator away as he tried to get close to the players, who had just driven down from Noosa, where they got some much-needed downtime.

In the video, the security staff member can be seen saying, “Out of my face. You are in my face, mate. That's what you are doing.” The camera person can also be heard saying, “You are assaulting me.”

Also Read: David Warner backs Usman Khawaja to open in Adelaide while Travis Head slides down

When the England squad landed in Adelaide, the security team member was asked about what happened in Brisbane and his behaviour with the media. However, he remained tight-lipped and walked off.

It is worth mentioning that the trip to Noosa has itself been a subject of heated debate following England's 0-2 loss in the Ashes after their comprehensive defeat in the pink ball Test at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Earlier, during their break in Noosa, the England contingent was also greeted by the media. England captain Stokes had even indulged a photo opportunity on the beach with fans wielding placards such as “FOR SALE: MORAL VICTORIES”.

England completely outplayed

In the opening two Tests of the Ashes, England have been completely outplayed, with the visitors not putting up any sort of fight in front of Australia. The task for the visitors will get all the more tougher as Pat Cummins is fit and raring to go for the third Test in Adelaide.

England have also lost Mark Wood, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series. Under Brendon McCullum, England are yet to win a Test series over Australia and India.

After the loss in Brisbane, McCullum also coped with some heat after saying his team “over prepared” and this statement spread like wildfire with criticism coming in from Darren Gough and Steve Harmison.

The third Ashes Test between Australia and England is scheduled to begin next Wednesday, December 17.