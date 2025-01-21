Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

England stars accused of ignoring World Cup-winning ex-teammate: 'I've been hung out to dry by the team'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 21, 2025 03:40 PM IST

The former spinner has said that some players in the English camp are refusing to be interviewed by her after she criticised them for their fitness levels.

England's World Cup-winning former spinner Alex Hartley has said that star spinner Sophie Ecclestone and some other players in the team are refusing to talk to her on the boundary since she made a few comments about the team's fitness levels after their T20 World Cup exit in October. Hartley, who has been working extensively as a pundit since her retirement, had initially said that none of the England players were ready to talk to her and she has since clarified that it is only a few players in the team.

England have lost all the matches they have played thus far in the Women's Ashes(Cricket Australia)
England have lost all the matches they have played thus far in the Women's Ashes(Cricket Australia)

"Sophie Ecclestone refused to do a TV interview with me today," Hartley told the BBC's TMS podcast after England's 57-run loss to Australia in the first T20I in Sydney on Monday. "I've been hung out to dry by the England team: none of them will talk to me on the boundary edge. The reason I said that they were not as fit as Australia is because I want them to compete with Australia, I want them to be better than Australia, and I want them to win Ashes and World Cups. I'm giving my opinion, and I've been given the cold shoulder from the England team ever since."

"Not all of them have given me the cold shoulder. I don't want to say that they've all been the same, because they haven't. Some of the players have been absolutely outstanding: I've spoken to them in the street, at the ground, wherever. But a few individuals - coaches, players - they literally haven't looked at me," Hartley further said.

England's woes in the field

England are currently touring Australia for the Women's Ashes, which, unlike the men's counterpart, is a multi-format series which is in the end won by the team with the higher points. It has thus far been a disaster for the tourists as Australia won all three ODIs quite comfortably before the 57-run win in the first T20I. A key part of England's worries have been their sloppy fielding. Beth Mooney was dropped early in her match-winning 75 in Sydney on Monday, while a series of errors contributed to England's three ODI defeats at the start of the tour. Hartley had reiterated that England are unable to match up to Australia's "athleticism".

"I've upset them, clearly," she said. "Jon Lewis has come out and said there isn't a problem with fitness in his squad, there isn't a problem with fitness in the England environment. They obviously think I'm completely wrong in my opinion - which is fine, absolutely fine. I'm entitled to my opinions, and they're entitled to theirs.

"It's my job to say if I see something that needs to be better, and I did, but the way that I've been treated since I think is totally unfair. But they will say that my comments were unfair, so if that's the way our relationship is going to be moving forwards, then so be it… If fitness isn't a problem, then it's athleticism from a few, isn't it?" she said.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On