England stars accused of ignoring World Cup-winning ex-teammate: 'I've been hung out to dry by the team'

England's World Cup-winning former spinner Alex Hartley has said that star spinner Sophie Ecclestone and some other players in the team are refusing to talk to her on the boundary since she made a few comments about the team's fitness levels after their T20 World Cup exit in October. Hartley, who has been working extensively as a pundit since her retirement, had initially said that none of the England players were ready to talk to her and she has since clarified that it is only a few players in the team. England have lost all the matches they have played thus far in the Women's Ashes(Cricket Australia)

"Sophie Ecclestone refused to do a TV interview with me today," Hartley told the BBC's TMS podcast after England's 57-run loss to Australia in the first T20I in Sydney on Monday. "I've been hung out to dry by the England team: none of them will talk to me on the boundary edge. The reason I said that they were not as fit as Australia is because I want them to compete with Australia, I want them to be better than Australia, and I want them to win Ashes and World Cups. I'm giving my opinion, and I've been given the cold shoulder from the England team ever since."

"Not all of them have given me the cold shoulder. I don't want to say that they've all been the same, because they haven't. Some of the players have been absolutely outstanding: I've spoken to them in the street, at the ground, wherever. But a few individuals - coaches, players - they literally haven't looked at me," Hartley further said.

England's woes in the field

England are currently touring Australia for the Women's Ashes, which, unlike the men's counterpart, is a multi-format series which is in the end won by the team with the higher points. It has thus far been a disaster for the tourists as Australia won all three ODIs quite comfortably before the 57-run win in the first T20I. A key part of England's worries have been their sloppy fielding. Beth Mooney was dropped early in her match-winning 75 in Sydney on Monday, while a series of errors contributed to England's three ODI defeats at the start of the tour. Hartley had reiterated that England are unable to match up to Australia's "athleticism".

"I've upset them, clearly," she said. "Jon Lewis has come out and said there isn't a problem with fitness in his squad, there isn't a problem with fitness in the England environment. They obviously think I'm completely wrong in my opinion - which is fine, absolutely fine. I'm entitled to my opinions, and they're entitled to theirs.

"It's my job to say if I see something that needs to be better, and I did, but the way that I've been treated since I think is totally unfair. But they will say that my comments were unfair, so if that's the way our relationship is going to be moving forwards, then so be it… If fitness isn't a problem, then it's athleticism from a few, isn't it?" she said.