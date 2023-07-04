England suffer Ashes blow as Ollie Pope sidelined for rest of series

England suffered a major Ashes setback on Tuesday as Ollie Pope was ruled out for the rest of the series against Australia after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the second Test Pope was injured while fielding on the first day at Lord's last week and aggravated the problem after England were told they were not permitted to use a substitute fielder in the second innings. England's Ollie Pope reacts after injuring his shoulder while fielding.(AFP)

The 25-year-old underwent scans on his right shoulder that showed he needs surgery, forcing him to the sidelines for the remainder of the 2023 campaign England are likely to replace vice-captain Pope with Dan Lawrence for the third Test starting on Thursday at Headingley Lawrence won the last of his 11 Test caps last March and has not played since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took charge of the side. England have decided not to call up any additional batting cover.

"England and Surrey batter Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series after dislocating his right shoulder during the second Ashes Test at Lord's last week," an England and Wales Cricket Boar statement said.

"Scans in London on Monday revealed the full extent of the injury and he will miss the rest of the summer campaign and will require surgery. He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation."

England are trailing 2-0 in the five-match series after losing at Lord's. They are attempting to win the Ashes for the first time since 2015, while Australia have not won in England since 2001.