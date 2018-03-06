England Test skipper Joe Root disappointed over IPL 2018 snub

England Test captain Joe Root has expressed disappointment over not being able to find a franchise in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins on April 7.

Joe Root had put his name up for the player auction held in Bangalore in January, but along with South Africa veteran Hashim Amla, he was not bought by any of the eight franchises.

Former champions Rajasthan Royals, however, bought England all-rounder Ben Stokes for Rs12.5 crore, the most expensive buy in the player auction.

The 27-year-old Root, a top Test batsman keen to improve his game in the shorter formats with England due to host the ICC World Cup in 2019 (50-over format), says he is disappointed because he will not get a chance to play IPL and expand his batting skills.

“I was disappointed. The reason I wanted to go out there was to play more Twenty20 cricket; it wasn’t to go and earn as much money as possible. I’m not in that position,” Root was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“For me, I wasn’t going to fit into any one of those [IPL] teams. There’s not really much you can do. It was disappointing but it’s also very understandable. Sides have a clear idea of what they want the makeup of their team to look like and they build around that,” he added.

“You’ve just got to get on with the rest of the cricket I can play. It gives me a really good period to make sure everything is set for the start of the Test season back at home but it would have been really nice to have had the experience and everything that the IPL brings to the table,” Root added.

Root, who was rested from last month’s T20I tri-series involving Australia, England and New Zealand, lamented that he cannot attract franchises if he does not get enough chance to play.

Root has featured in only five matches — out of which England lost four — in the 13 games England have played since the ICC World T20 2016, where they lost to West Indies in the final at the Eden Gardens.

“It’s hard to do that without playing. It’s completely out of my control. The amount of Twenty20 cricket I’m available to play at the moment is minimal and there’s a World T20 in a couple of years’ time. I thought it would be a great opportunity to get some good experience in a fantastic tournament,” Root expressed.

England pacer Chris Woakes and all-rounder Moeen Ali were bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore while all-rounder Chris Jordan went to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Top-order batsman Jason Roy has been bought by Delhi Daredevils.