England to host New Zealand for two tests in June
England will host New Zealand for two test matches in June for the home side's first games of the summer.
It will be the first time that New Zealand, which leads the test rankings, has played tests in England since 2015. The matches will be played at Lord's on June 2-6 and Edgbaston on June 10-14. England beat New Zealand at Lord's in the 2019 World Cup final.
The announcement means England is set to host seven tests this summer, with India scheduled to play a five-match series starting in August.
ALSO READ | ENG vs SL: Sibley, Root shine as England win second Test by six wickets
New Zealand is on track to qualify for the final of the inaugural World Test Championship. It was scheduled for June at Lord's but no date has been confirmed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
England also announced a three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on June 23 and 24 and the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on June 26, starting before a three-match one-day international series against the same opponents.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He seems to be aware of it': Ian Bishop reveals 'glitch' in Gill's technique
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin explains why he opted to compete against Steve Smith
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I teared up': Natarajan recalls when skipper Kohli handed T20 trophy to him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Test Championship final postponed, to be played from June 18-22: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ENG vs SL: Sibley, Root shine as England win second Test by six wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He really enjoys a battle': Andy Flower lauds 'outstanding' Rishabh Pant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England to host New Zealand for two tests in June
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agarkar believes teams may still chase Maxwell despite poor IPL 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Babar Azam hopes to counter tough Proteas in own conditions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There might be someone better to play': Ponting's huge statement on Starc
- Former captain Ricky Ponting has pointed out at the lacklustre performance of Starc in the last two Test matches against India and has said that the left-arm paceman needs to swing the ball in every condition to retain his place in the team that will travel to take on South Africa soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tatenda Taibu reveals how Dravid's advice helped him tackle Anil Kumble
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ban bouncers for U-18 players, urges concussion specialist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka out for 126; England chasing 164 for series sweep
- England resumed at 339-9 and added only five runs before being dismissed and handing Sri Lanka a 37-run first-innings lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s why Rahane denied umpires’ offer to leave SCG after racial abuse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox