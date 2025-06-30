England U19 vs India U19 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG U19 vs IND U19 live on TV and online

India's 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi carried his sublime form from the IPL 2025 season to the U-19 stage as he blasted a 19-ball 48 to help his team beat the England Under-19 side by six wickets in the first of five Youth ODIs at Hove. The Bihar-based cricketer, who had become the youngest-ever centurion in men's T20 history, made a sparkling debut for India U19, where he was perfectly assisted by the captain Ayush Mhatre in their 71-run stan in 7.3 overs as India chased down the target of 175 runs with 26 overs to spare. This was their second straight win on the trot in the tour, having earlier humbled Young Lions Invitational XI at Loughborough by 231 runs in another 50-over contest last week. Here are all the live streaming details for the 2nd ODI between England U19 and India U19 in Northampton.(Getty)

Riding on the momentum, the young Indian side will be looking to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series when they take on England in the second youth ODI match on Monday in Northampton. Having won the previous game, India are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI.

Squads:

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Rahul Kumar, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Harvansh Pangalia, Anmoljeet Singh, Pranav Ragavendra, Deepesh Devendran, Naman Pushpak.

England U19 Squad: Ben Dawkins, Isaac Mohammed, Ben Mayes, Rocky Flintoff, Thomas Rew(w/c), Joseph Moores, Ralphie Albert, Jack Home, James Minto, Tazeem Chaudry Ali, AM French, Jaydn Denly, Sebastian Morgan, Alex Green, Alexander Wade, James Isbell.

Here are all the live streaming details for the 2nd ODI between England U19 and India U19

When will the 2nd ODI between England U19 and India U19 take place?

The 2nd ODI between England U19 and India U19 will begin on Wednesday, June 30. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 3:00 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd ODI between England U19 and India U19 take place?

The 2nd ODI between England U19 and India U19 will be played at the County Ground, Northampton.

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI between England U19 and India U19?

There will be no live broadcast for the 2nd ODI between England U19 and India U19 in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd ODI between England U19 and India U19?

The 2nd ODI between England U19 and India U19 will not be streamed on any platform.