England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Score: West Indies Under-19 won the toss and elected to field

England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 18 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 26 Jan 2024 at 01:30 PM

Venue : JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom



England Under-19 squad -

Ben McKinney, Charlie Allison, Hamza Shaikh, Jaydn Denly, ...Read More Luc Benkenstein, Noah Thain, Sebastian Morgan, Theo Wylie, Haydon Mustard, Jack Carney, Charlie Barnard, Dominic Kelly, Eddie Jack, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali

West Indies Under-19 squad -

Adrian Weir, Jordan Johnson, Mavendra Dindyal, Steve Wedderburn, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Sealy, Tarrique Edward, Devonie Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Stephan Pascal, Deshawn James, Isai Thorne, Nathan Edward, Raneico Smith, Reon Edwards

England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Score, Match 18 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024