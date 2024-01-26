 England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Score: West Indies Under-19 won the toss and elected to field | Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Score: West Indies Under-19 won the toss and elected to field
Live

England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Score: West Indies Under-19 won the toss and elected to field

Jan 26, 2024 01:08 PM IST
OPEN APP

England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Score: West Indies Under-19 won the toss and elected to field in the Match 18 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024

England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 18 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 26 Jan 2024 at 01:30 PM
Venue : JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

England Under-19 squad -
Ben McKinney, Charlie Allison, Hamza Shaikh, Jaydn Denly, ...Read More Luc Benkenstein, Noah Thain, Sebastian Morgan, Theo Wylie, Haydon Mustard, Jack Carney, Charlie Barnard, Dominic Kelly, Eddie Jack, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali
West Indies Under-19 squad -
Adrian Weir, Jordan Johnson, Mavendra Dindyal, Steve Wedderburn, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Sealy, Tarrique Edward, Devonie Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Stephan Pascal, Deshawn James, Isai Thorne, Nathan Edward, Raneico Smith, Reon Edwards

England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Score, Match 18 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024
England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Score, Match 18 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 26, 2024 01:08 PM IST
    England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Scores: West Indies Under-19 Playing XI

    England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Score: West Indies Under-19 (Playing XI) - Stephan Pascal (C), Adrian Weir, Joshua Dorne, Jordan Johnson, Mavendra Dindyal, Jewel Andrew (WK), Nathan Sealy, Tarrique Edward, Nathan Edward, Isai Thorne, Raneico Smith

  • Jan 26, 2024 01:06 PM IST
    England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Scores: England Under-19 Playing XI

    England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 (Playing XI) - Ben McKinney (C), Jaydn Denly, Noah Thain, Hamza Shaikh, Luc Benkenstein, Charlie Allison, Dominic Kelly, Jack Carney (WK), Eddie Jack, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali.

  • Jan 26, 2024 01:06 PM IST
    England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Score: Toss Update

    England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Score: West Indies Under-19 won the toss and elected to field

  • Jan 26, 2024 12:42 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 18 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024

    England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Match Details
    Match 18 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 between England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19 to be held at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
England Under-19 West Indies Under-19 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On