England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Score: West Indies Under-19 won the toss and elected to field in the Match 18 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024
England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 18 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 26 Jan 2024 at 01:30 PM
Venue : JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
England Under-19 squad -
Ben McKinney, Charlie Allison, Hamza Shaikh, Jaydn Denly, ...Read More Luc Benkenstein, Noah Thain, Sebastian Morgan, Theo Wylie, Haydon Mustard, Jack Carney, Charlie Barnard, Dominic Kelly, Eddie Jack, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali
West Indies Under-19 squad -
Adrian Weir, Jordan Johnson, Mavendra Dindyal, Steve Wedderburn, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Sealy, Tarrique Edward, Devonie Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Stephan Pascal, Deshawn James, Isai Thorne, Nathan Edward, Raneico Smith, Reon Edwards
- Jan 26, 2024 01:08 PM ISTEngland Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Scores: West Indies Under-19 Playing XI
England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Score: West Indies Under-19 (Playing XI) - Stephan Pascal (C), Adrian Weir, Joshua Dorne, Jordan Johnson, Mavendra Dindyal, Jewel Andrew (WK), Nathan Sealy, Tarrique Edward, Nathan Edward, Isai Thorne, Raneico SmithJan 26, 2024 01:06 PM ISTEngland Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Scores: England Under-19 Playing XI
England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 (Playing XI) - Ben McKinney (C), Jaydn Denly, Noah Thain, Hamza Shaikh, Luc Benkenstein, Charlie Allison, Dominic Kelly, Jack Carney (WK), Eddie Jack, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali.Jan 26, 2024 01:06 PM ISTEngland Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Score: Toss Update
England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Live Score: West Indies Under-19 won the toss and elected to fieldJan 26, 2024 12:42 PM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of Match 18 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024
England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 Match Details
Match 18 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 between England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19 to be held at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.
