England vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 Match 13: ENG vs AFG head-to-head record and form guide

England face Afghanistan in match 13 of the ongoing 2023 World Cup, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on Sunday. The defending champions have had an erratic campaign, and began with a defeat against 2019 runners-up New Zealand in the opener. Following their defeat, they bounced back to winning ways with a victory against Bangladesh in their next fixture. England's Jos Buttler (L) and David Willey attend a practice session.(AFP)

In their opener, England set a target of 283 runs, after posting 282/9 in 50 overs. The first innings saw Joe Root get a half-century, smacking 77 runs off 86 balls, and Matt Henry took three wickets for New Zealand. Meanwhile, Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner scalped two dismissals each. They failed to defend the target as New Zealand cruised to 283/1 in 36.2 overs, courtesy of unbeaten tons from Devon Conway (152*) and Rachin Ravindra (123*).

After their defeat in the opener, England met Bangladesh in their next fixture, which they won by 137 runs. Defending a target of 365 runs, England bowled out Bangladesh for 227 in 48.2 overs, and Reece Topley bagged a four-wicket haul for England. Initially, a century by Dawid Malan (140) saw England post 364/9 in 50 overs, in the first innings.

On the other hand, Afghanistan are winless in the tournament, with back-to-back defeats. They lost to Bangladesh in their opener, crashing to a six-wicket defeat. The Afghans initially were bowled out for 156 in 37.2 overs. Then, they lost to India by eight wickets in their next fixture. They failed to defend a target of 273 runs, as the Indians reached 273/2 in 35 overs and Rashid Khan took two wickets. Earlier, Afghanistan posted 272/8 in the first innings as Hashmatullah Shahidi (80) and Azmatullah Omarzai (62).

Head-to-head in ODIs

In ODIs, both sides have faced each other only twice and both matches have been won by England.

Head-to-head in ODI World Cup history

In ODI World Cup history, England and Afghanistan have faced each other twice with the former winning both. The highest total posted by England is 397, and Afghanistan's is 247 runs. Meanwhile, 101 is England's lowest total and 111 is Afghanistan's lowest.

Did you know?

England captain Jos Buttler doesn't have a good ODI experience in India, with 146 runs in nine innings at a lowly average of 16.22.

