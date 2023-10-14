News / Cricket / 'They play like a team that doesn't believe...': Vaughan's bombshell verdict amid Pakistan's horror collapse vs India

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 14, 2023 06:36 PM IST

World Cup: Michael Vaughan passed a bombshell verdict on Pakistan's horror batting collapse against India in Ahmedabad.

The Indian bowling contingent performed brilliantly, bowling Pakistan out for 191 in 42.5 overs, in ODI 12 of the ongoing 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq began on a confident note, remaining unbeaten in the powerplay. But in the final delivery of the eighth over, Abdullah fell to Mohammed Siraj, departing for 20 off 24 balls. Receiving a good length delivery, Abdullah failed to connect as it hit his pads and the umpire raised his finger. Meanwhile, Iman fell in the 13th over, getting dismissed for 36 off 38 balls. Facing Hardik Pandya, the opener received a full length delivery, which he outside edged to KL Rahul for a diving catch.

Michael Vaughan spoke about Pakistan's batting collapse.(Getty Images)

Batting at no. 3, Pakistan captain Babar Azam tried to rebuild with Mohammad Rizwan. Things looked good for Pakistan as Babar got his half-century, but the batter immediately fell after that in the 30th over, and it was Siraj who struck for India once again. Babar failed to connect with a length delivery, which hit his off stump and he left for 50 off 58 balls. Meanwhile, Rizwan narrowly missed out on a fifty, losing his wicket to Jasprit Bumrah for 49 off 69 deliveries.

Virat Kohli reunites with idol Sachin Tendulkar ahead of India vs Pakistan thriller

After Rizwan's departure, it was total collapse for Pakistan as only one batter crossed 10 runs. The first innings ended with two wickets each for Bumrah, Siraj, Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

Reacting to Pakistan's batting collapse, former England captain Michael Vaughan passed a bombshell verdict on their performance. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “India have a psychological edge over Pakistan … Pakistan have so much talent but they play like a team that doesn’t believe they can beat the men in Blue .. #IndiaVsPakistan #CWC2023”

Speaking after the first innings, Kuldeep said, “I have been enjoying the World Cup. I knew where to bowl on this pitch. Difficult wicket to bowl on to be honest, it's on the slower side. They (Pakistan) were not trying too much, so kept it wicket to wicket varying my pace.”

"First seven overs we didn't give too much width, they were not trying to do much. Rizwan didn't sweep me, I was hoping to make him play a bad shot. I have been watching him (Shakeel) sweep a lot or the paddle, so I was trying to keep it wicket to wicket. Luckily I got him. Unbelievable (to play in front of a large crowd). Very excited before this game, the atmosphere was crazy. Just enjoyed bowling", he further added.

During the match's build-up, fans also saw Virat Kohli reunite with idol and former teammate Sachin Tendulkar in the venue. The pair won the 2011 ODI World Cup, which was also held at home.

