England vs Australia Ashes 2019, 4th Test Day 5 at Old Trafford: Live cricket score and updates
England vs Australia: Catch all the action of the fifth day of the fourth Test between England and Australia. Sep 08, 2019
Day 4 Round-up: England somehow need to produce a second ‘miracle’ if they are to avoid Australia retaining the Ashes with victory in the fourth test at Old Trafford. Yet coach Trevor Bayliss believes they can reproduce the spirit of their remarkable comeback in the third test at Headingley and at least grind out a draw. England need another 365 runs to win with eight wickets remaining heading into the final day and they will resume with Jason Roy and Joe Denly at the crease.
England: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach
Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
