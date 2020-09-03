e-paper
Home / Cricket / England vs Australia Full Schedule: Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time, Teams - all you need to know

England vs Australia Full Schedule: Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time, Teams - all you need to know

England vs Australia: Here is the full schedule and squads for England and Australia before the start of the limited-overs series.

cricket Updated: Sep 03, 2020 16:01 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cricket - Third T20 International - England v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 1, 2020 General view before England come out to bat Jon Super/Pool via REUTERS
Cricket - Third T20 International - England v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 1, 2020 General view before England come out to bat Jon Super/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
         

The stage is set for a limited-overs series between England and Australia. They are the top two teams in the T20 world rankings — Australia is No. 1 — and their fierce sporting rivalry is deep-rooted. The three-match T20I series is taking place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, starting Friday, and will be played without spectators in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions. It’s nothing new for England, who have managed to fit in a full international summer of cricket in all formats against the West Indies, Ireland and Pakistan despite the pandemic.

Australia is the latest nation to fly to England and stay in what is termed a “bio-secure bubble,” essentially meaning the players have done no more than practice and spend time in a hotel since they arrived 11 days ago.

Here is the full schedule and squads for England and Australia:

England vs Australia ODI and T20I Schedule:

T20I series:

1st T20I England v Australia: Friday, 4 September at The Ageas Bowl (10:30 pm start)

2nd T20I England v Australia: Sunday, 6 September at The Ageas Bowl (6:45 pm start)

3rd T20I England v Australia: Tuesday, 8 September at The Ageas Bowl (10:30 pm start)

ODI series:

1st ODI England v Australia: Friday 11 September at Emirates Old Trafford (5:30 pm start)

2nd ODI England v Australia: Sunday 13 September at Emirates Old Trafford (5:30 pm start)

3rd ODI England v Australia: Wednesday 16 September at Emirates Old Trafford (5:30 pm start)

Squads:

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire, wkt), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

ODI Squad: Morgan (capt), Moeen, Archer, Bairstow, Banton, Billings, Buttler (wkt), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Rashid, Joe Root (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Wood

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

(With inputs from Associated Press)

