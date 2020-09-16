e-paper
England vs Australia live score 3rd ODI at Old Trafford in Manchester

England vs Australia live score 3rd ODI at Old Trafford in Manchester

England vs Australia live score 3rd ODI: Follow live score and commentary of ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI at Old Trafford in Manchester

Sep 16, 2020 17:53 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
England vs Australia 3rd ODI live score and updates
England vs Australia 3rd ODI live score and updates(Pool via REUTERS)
         

England vs Australia live score 3rd ODI: England won the toss and elected to bat first in the series-deciding third ODI against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester. There was no Steve Smith who looked a bit groggy in the net session ahead of this match, according to Australia captain Aaron Finch. England, on the other hand, have brought Mark Wood back in the XI in place of Sam Curran.

Follow ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI live score here:

 

England Playing XI: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Jos Buttler (wk), 6 Sam Billings, 7 Chris Woakes, 8 Tom Curran, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Mark Wood.

Australia Playing XI: 1 David Warner, 2 Aaron Finch (capt), 3 Marcus Stoinis, 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Mitchell Marsh, 6 Alex Carey (wk), 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

