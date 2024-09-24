Explore
    Live

    England vs Australia Live Score: Australia score after 6 overs is 25/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 24, 2024 5:28 PM IST
    Australia at 25/1 after 6 overs, Steven Smith at 1 runs and Mitchell Marsh at 7 runs
    Key Events
    Summary

    Follow live updates of third ODI match between England and Australia.

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 24 Sep 2024 at 05:00 PM
    Venue : Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

    England squad -
    Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood
    Australia squad -
    Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Mahli Beardman, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 24, 2024 5:28 PM IST

    Australia at 25/1 after 6 overs

    Australia
    Australia
    Steven Smith 1 (6)
    Mitchell Marsh 7 (18)
    England
    Jofra Archer 1/15 (3)

    Sep 24, 2024 5:24 PM IST

    Australia at 22/1 after 5 overs

    Australia
    Australia
    Steven Smith 0 (2)
    Mitchell Marsh 5 (16)
    England
    Matthew Potts 0/9 (3)

    Sep 24, 2024 5:18 PM IST

    Australia at 21/1 after 4 overs

    Australia
    Australia
    Matthew Short 14 (12)
    Mitchell Marsh 4 (12)
    England
    Jofra Archer 1/12 (2)

    Sep 24, 2024 5:18 PM IST

    It's a Wicket. Matthew Short is out and Australia at 21/1 after 3.6 overs

    OUT! c Adil Rashid b Jofra Archer.

    Sep 24, 2024 5:18 PM IST

    Matthew Short smashed a Six on Jofra Archer bowling . Australia at 21/0 after 3.4 overs

    SIX! Launches it into the stands with a clean strike! Archer keeps it short and over middle, Matthew Short hangs back and nails his pull over backward square leg for a biggie.

    Sep 24, 2024 5:15 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score 3rd ODI: Mitchell Marsh cautious

    Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh is off to a cautious start here as he has scored just three runs off the 11 balls he has faced in the middle. Meanwhile, Matthew Short is going run a ball at the moment with 7 runs added to his account.

    Sep 24, 2024 5:13 PM IST

    Australia at 12/0 after 3 overs

    Australia
    Australia
    Mitchell Marsh 3 (11)
    Matthew Short 7 (7)
    England
    Matthew Potts 0/8 (2)

    Sep 24, 2024 5:10 PM IST

    Australia at 10/0 after 2 overs

    Australia
    Australia
    Mitchell Marsh 2 (6)
    Matthew Short 6 (6)
    England
    Jofra Archer 0/3 (1)

    Most Runs

    Travis Head
    Travis HeadAUS
    183 Runs
    M2
    HS154*
    SR117.30

    Most Wickets

    Adam Zampa
    Adam ZampaAUS
    4 Wickets
    Inn2
    Avg22.75
    SR27.00
    Sep 24, 2024 5:06 PM IST

    Matthew Short smashed a Four on Matthew Potts bowling . Australia at 6/0 after 0.6 overs

    FOUR! Cracked through nicely! Potts offers width outside off and keeps the length a tad short as well, Matthew Short waits for the ball before crunching his punch through point for a boundary.

    Sep 24, 2024 5:06 PM IST

    Australia at 6/0 after 1 overs

    Australia
    Australia
    Matthew Short 5 (5)
    Mitchell Marsh 1 (1)
    England
    Matthew Potts 0/6 (1)

    Sep 24, 2024 4:44 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score 3rd ODI: Check Playing XIs

    Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh(c), Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

    England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts

    Sep 24, 2024 4:37 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Scores: Australia Playing XI

    Australia (Playing XI) - Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh (C), Cameron Green (In for Travis Head), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott (In for Adam Zampa).

    Sep 24, 2024 4:37 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Scores: England Playing XI

    England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook(C), Jamie Smith(WK), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid,

    Sep 24, 2024 4:34 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score 3rd ODI: England opt to bowl

    England skipper Harry Brook has won the toss and opted to field first against Australia in Chester-le-Street.

    Sep 24, 2024 4:05 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024

    England vs Australia Match Details
    3rd ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024 between England and Australia to be held at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Load More
