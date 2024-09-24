England vs Australia Live Score: Australia score after 6 overs is 25/1
- 31 Mins agoAustralia at 25/1 after 6 overs
- 35 Mins agoAustralia at 22/1 after 5 overs
- 41 Mins agoAustralia at 21/1 after 4 overs
- 41 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Matthew Short is out and Australia at 21/1 after 3.6 overs
- 41 Mins agoMatthew Short smashed a Six on Jofra Archer bowling . Australia at 21/0 after 3.4 overs
- 44 Mins ago Mitchell Marsh cautious
- 46 Mins agoAustralia at 12/0 after 3 overs
- 49 Mins agoAustralia at 10/0 after 2 overs
- 53 Mins agoMatthew Short smashed a Four on Matthew Potts bowling . Australia at 6/0 after 0.6 overs
- 53 Mins agoAustralia at 6/0 after 1 overs
- 15 Mins ago Check Playing XIs
- 22 Mins agoAustralia Playing XI
- 22 Mins agoEngland Playing XI
- 54 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024
England vs Australia Live Score: Follow live updates of third ODI match between England and Australia.
England vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 24 Sep 2024 at 05:00 PM
Venue : Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
England squad -
Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood
Australia squad -
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Mahli Beardman, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott...Read More
England vs Australia Live Score 3rd ODI: Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh(c), Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts
England vs Australia Live Score 3rd ODI: England opt to bowl
England vs Australia Live Score 3rd ODI: England skipper Harry Brook has won the toss and opted to field first against Australia in Chester-le-Street.
England vs Australia Match Details
3rd ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024 between England and Australia to be held at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.