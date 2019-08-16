England vs Australia live score Ashes 2019 2nd Test Day 3 at Lord’s

cricket

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:37 IST

Day 2 Round-up: Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon took three wickets each as Australia bowled out England for 258 and reached 30 for one in reply to take control of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. After rain washed out the first day, Australia won the toss and put England in to bat, Hazlewood taking two early wickets to give the touring side the initiative which they never surrendered. Rory Burns and Jonny Bairstow made half-centuries but it was a disappointing batting performance by England, and Australia will be confident of claiming a first-innings lead and pushing on for a win that would put them 2-0 up in the series. Australia had about 20 overs to bat on an extended day and they lost David Warner, who was bowled by a fine delivery from Broad for three. Bancroft (five not out) and Khawaja (18 not out) survived a fiery spell by Archer on his debut, however, and with rain forecast to disrupt day three, England face an uphill task to level the series and boost their hopes of regaining the Ashes.

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

Australia: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 15:33 IST