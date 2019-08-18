e-paper
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2019 2nd Test Day 5 at Lord’s

England vs Australia live score Ashes 2019 2nd Test Day 5: Catch all the action of the fifth day of the second Ashes Test in London.

Aug 18, 2019 14:49 IST
Australia's Pat Cummins (2R) celebrates taking the wicket of England's captain Joe Root.
Australia's Pat Cummins (2R) celebrates taking the wicket of England's captain Joe Root.(AFP)
         

Live Updates: Australia’s Steve Smith returned to make 92 after a sickening blow to the neck before England captain Joe Root fell for the first golden duck of his Test career as Pat Cummins took two wickets in two balls on a dramatic fourth day of the second Ashes clash at Lord’s. England were 96-4 in their second innings -- a lead of 104 runs -- when rain forced an early close on Saturday.

 

