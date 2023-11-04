England vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023: AUS up against beleaguered Ashes rivals, look to cement top 4 spot

England vs Australia Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: This was one of the matches that was earmarked as a potential thriller before the start of this tournament but no one could have imagined the circumstances in which it is now being played. Australia are predictably looking good, well within ...Read More the race to sealing a top four spot and with a number of key players firing on all cylinders. England's campaign, however, has never picked up throughout this tournament.

England boast some of the biggest names in the game in their batting lineup and are the defending champions as well and yet, after six matches they sit rock bottom in the table with just one win to their name. Australia seemed to be going down that road when they lost their first two matches but have since won four on the bounce. They are now on sitting on eight points at third place.

The oldest rivalry in international cricket, England and Australia have faced each other in a whopping 155 ODI matches. Australia have won 87 of those, England 63 while three have not produced a result. Two of these matches have ended in ties. They have faced each other nine times in the World Cup. Australia won six of these games and England won three.

Here are some pointers pertaining to the England vs Australia World Cup 2023 match:

- England have won just one of the six matches they have played in this year's tournament

- Englanda are languishing at the bottom of the group table

- Australia have won their last four matches on the trot

- Australia had the wood on England between 2003 and 2019

- The last World Cup match between Australia and England was won by the latter in 2019