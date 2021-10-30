Home / Cricket / England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Toss at 7 pm
Live

England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Toss at 7 pm

England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Australia have so won both their matches and would eye for another successful result to virtually seal the final four berth. Follow LIVE updates of ENG vs AUS. 
ENG vs AUS Live Score T20 World Cup 2021
ENG vs AUS Live Score T20 World Cup 2021(Reuters/File Photo)
Updated on Oct 30, 2021 06:46 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com
England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: After showing signs of returning to form, David Warner would look to carry forward the momentum when Australia play England at the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Australia have so won both their matches and would eye for another successful result to virtually seal the final four berth. Standing up against them are Eoin Morgan's men, who also have maintained a 100 percent win record in the campaign. The winners of the contest will go top on Group 1.  

Follow LIVE Updates of England vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021:   

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 30, 2021 06:46 PM IST

    ‘Time for the biggest game in World cricket’ 

    Michael Vaughan calls the clash as “the biggest game in World cricket.” 

  • Oct 30, 2021 06:39 PM IST

    'Working hard'

    Visuals from England's nets session.   

  • Oct 30, 2021 06:24 PM IST

    Toss factor 

    The toss has so far been a deciding factor in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, with side batting second winning nine times out of the ten matches. 

  • Oct 30, 2021 06:18 PM IST

    Kevin Pietersen picks his winner

    Kevin Pietersen predicts the outcome. 

  • Oct 30, 2021 06:03 PM IST

    Probable XIs

    Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood 

    England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills 

  • Oct 30, 2021 05:56 PM IST

    Head-to-Head 

    Australia and England have met each other in 19 T20Is and the Aussies hold the edge, winning ten of them. England, on the other hand, have triumphed eight times, while one yielded no result. The last time when both the sides clashed in T20 World Cup was back in 2010, when Paul Collingwood-led England defeated Australia to win the silverware.

  • Oct 30, 2021 05:47 PM IST

    Injury updates

    There are no injury concerns in the Australian camp, while England are currently dealing with two. Mark Wood and Tom Curran are likely to be sidelined to due to niggle. 

  • Oct 30, 2021 05:34 PM IST

    Complete squad: 

    England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Sam Billings

    Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

  • Oct 30, 2021 05:30 PM IST

    Hello and welcome! 

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup match between England and Australia. The match will start at 7:30 in the evening and with both the teams securing two wins from the same number of outings, it will be interesting to see which teams edges the other and go top of the Group 1 points table. Stay tuned for further updates!

Topics
t20 world cup
cricket

cricket

