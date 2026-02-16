England vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score T20 World Cup: Harry Brook and co wobbly form opens door for ITA upset

Live

England vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score T20 World Cup: Follow Latest Updates

England vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score T20 World Cup: It may sound like a classic European football fixture, but England versus Italy will unfold on the cricket field at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While the two countries share a long sporting history, this marks their first-ever meeting in international cricket, adding a layer of novelty to the contest. Italy have already scripted a milestone moment by claiming their maiden T20 World Cup victory and will head into the clash brimming with belief. England, meanwhile, arrive under a bit of pressure after a setback against West Indies and have looked short of their usual dominance in recent outings. Despite that wobble, the former champions possess far greater experience and depth, and will begin as clear favourites. For England, the equation is straightforward, a win would all but confirm their passage to the Super 8 stage, while Italy have a golden opportunity to test themselves against one of the game’s established heavyweights. England’s top order has yet to click in unison, and that remains a lingering worry ahead of the Super 8 phase. Phil Salt set the tone with a brisk 30 against West Indies but followed it up with scores of just 1 and 2 against Nepal and Scotland. Jos Buttler has looked in touch without making it count, registering 26, 21 and 3 without pushing on to a match-defining contribution. Harry Brook, too, has endured a quiet run in the last couple of outings and will be eager to set the example. With bigger challenges looming, England need their key batters to find rhythm and consistency quickly. Italy arrive with an element of unpredictability that could make them dangerous. The newcomers are riding a wave of confidence after a dominant 10-wicket triumph over Nepal — a landmark result that marked their first-ever win at a T20 World Cup. Impressively, they achieved it without their regular captain Wayne Madsen, who suffered a shoulder dislocation in their tournament opener against Scotland at this venue. Meanwhile, the neutral supporters will be rooting for a surprise result that could shake up Group C. With Scotland still firmly in the mix, an upset would tighten the standings and add an extra layer of intrigue to the T20 World Cup race. Squads: England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed Italy Squad: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan, Wayne Madsen, Syed Naqvi, Zain Ali, Thomas Draca ...Read More

