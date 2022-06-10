Home / Cricket / England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights

  • England vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: England will eye a series win in the second Test of the series against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.
Published on Jun 10, 2022 02:51 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 highlights: Daryl Mitchell led the New Zealand charge as the tourists powered to 318-4 against England by close of play on the first day of the second Test on Friday. Mitchell's aggressive 81 not out and an unbeaten 67 from Tom Blundell made England captain Ben Stokes pay for his decision to bowl first on a flat pitch at Trent Bridge. England's wounds were mostly self-inflicted, with three dropped catches as the bowling and fielding flaws that plagued them in recent months returned with a vengeance.

 

England XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

    HT Sports Desk

england cricket team
