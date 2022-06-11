England vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Daryl Mitchell hit a sublime 190 as New Zealand amassed 553 before England started to fight back on a free-scoring second day of the second Test at Trent Bridge. Taking advantage of a docile pitch and lacklustre England bowling, Mitchell pummelled his way to his highest Test score. Tom Blundell joined the run spree with 106 in a 236-run fifth wicket partnership with Mitchell. New Zealand Test debutant Michael Bracewell scoring a brisk 49 as New Zealand took control in their bid to level the three-Test series after losing the opener at Lord's by five wickets.

England XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

