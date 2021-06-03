Home / Cricket / England vs New Zealand highlights, 1st Test, Day 2
New Zealand's players leave the pitch at the end of play on the second day(AP)
England vs New Zealand highlights, 1st Test, Day 2

  ENG vs NZ 1st Test, Day 2 live score: Follow live score and updates of England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 at Lord's.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 03, 2021 11:56 PM IST

England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 highlights: Devon Conway's double ton and tight bowling from the pacers helped New Zealand gain an upper hand against England on Day Two of the ongoing first Test here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday.

At stumps on Day Two, England's score read 111/2 and the hosts are still trailing the Kiwis by 267 runs. For the Three Lions, Rory Burns and Joe Root are currently unbeaten on 59 and 42 respectively.

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, B.J. Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.

