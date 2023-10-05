England vs New Zealand live streaming, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch for free

England vs New Zealand live streaming: Defending champions England will hope for a positive start to the 2023 ODI World Cup as they kick things off against the previous edition's runners-up New Zealand. The finale between the two four years ago was filled with drama as both teams couldn't be separated after the regulation 50 overs and the Super Over, bringing the boundary rule into play. The rule has since been abolished but the wounds will still be fresh in New Zealand's mind. England vs New Zealand live streaming, ODI World Cup 2023(REUTERS)

England have assembled a formidable unit and are further bolstered with the return of Ben Stokes in the ODI fold. The all-rounder, who came out of ODI retirement to make himself available for the World Cup, has already shown how destructive he can be irrespective of the format. Playing his first series against the same opponent, Stokes validated his inclusion in England's World Cup squad with a sensational 182-run knock off 124 deliveries, which featured 15 boundaries and nine maximums. It is the highest-ever individual score by any England men's cricketer in the 50-over format.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will miss the services of two key figures. Their skipper Kane Williamson won't play the opener against England because he needs more time to recover from a long-term knee injury. Veteran pace bowler Tim Southee’s thumb injury is likely to keep him on the sidelines until later in the tournament. Tom Latham will lead the Black Caps in Williamson’s absence which, in turn, will allow both Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman to feature in the game.

Here are the live streaming details of England vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 match:

When is England vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup match?

The England vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup match will be played on Thursday.

Where is England vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup match being played?

The England vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the England vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match start?

The England vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup match will start at 2 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 1.30 PM.

Which TV channel will broadcast England vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match in India?

The England vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup match will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match for free?

The England vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup match will live stream for free on Disney+Hotstar on mobile. You can also follow the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk