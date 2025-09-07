England vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs SA live on TV and online

Harry Brook's England will play for pride when the hosts take the field in the third and final ODI against South Africa on Sunday in Southampton. The Three Lions have already squandered the series after losing the opening two games, and their abysmal run in the 50-over format continues. England have fallen to the eighth spot in ODI rankings and the side are in danger of not attaining automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup. England will take on South Africa in the third and final ODI on Sunday. (Action Images via Reuters)

England were thrashed in the first ODI by seven wickets while the second ODI turned out to be a close affair but the Proteas were able to hold their nerve and seal the contest by two runs.

South Africa have been on a golden run in 2025 as the side first won the World Test Championship (WTC) final, and then the side registered bilateral ODI series win over Australia and England.

Squads:

England's playing XI: Harry Brook (captain), Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Jamie Overton.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.

Here are all the telecast and streaming details for the third and final ODI between England and South Africa:

When will the 3rd ODI between England and South Africa take place?

The 3rd ODI between England and South Africa will take place on Sunday, September 7, at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 3 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd ODI between England and South Africa take place?

The 3rd ODI between England and South Africa will take place at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Which channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI between England and South Africa?

The 3rd ODI between England and South Africa will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for the 3rd ODI between England and South Africa be available?

The 3rd ODI between England and South Africa will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.