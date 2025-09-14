England vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs SA live on TV and online

It will be everything to play for in the third and final T20I when England and South Africa take the field at Trent Bridge on Sunday. The three-match series stands at level terms, and it would be interesting to see which team comes out on top. The second T20I at Old Trafford saw records tumble left, right and centre as hosts England piled on 304/2 in the allotted twenty overs, marking the first occasion of a Test-playing nation crossing the 300-run mark in a T20I. England will take on South Africa in the third T20I on Sunday. (AFP)

Phil Salt was at his destructive best, registering the highest individual score by an England batter in a T20I. The right-hander scored 141 runs off 60 balls with the help of 15 fours and eight sixes. Jos Buttler also chipped in with a quickfire knock of 83 off 30 balls with eight fours and seven sixes.

The Proteas weren't able to mount any challenge as the visitors were skittled out for 158 and England registered an emphatic 146-run win, which happens to be the Three Lions' biggest victory margin by runs in a T20I.

It was also South Africa's biggest defeat, surpassing the 135-run defeat to India in Johannesburg in 2024.

Squads:

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka, Lizaad Williams, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger.

Here are all the telecast and streaming details for the third and final T20I between England and South Africa:

When will the 3rd T20I between England and South Africa take place?

The 3rd T20I between England and South Africa will take place on Sunday, September 14, at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd T20I between England and South Africa take place?

The 3rd T20I between England and South Africa will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Which channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I between England and South Africa?

The 3rd T20I between England and South Africa will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for the 3rd T20I between England and South Africa be available?

The 3rd T20I between England and South Africa will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.