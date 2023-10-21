News / Cricket / England vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes to make comeback as ENG take on Bavuma-led SA
England vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes to make comeback as ENG take on Bavuma-led SA

Oct 21, 2023 10:56 AM IST
England vs South Africa Live Score 2023 Cricket World Cup: Follow live score and latest updates of ENG vs SA cricket match, in Mumbai.

England vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: With both sides aiming to get back to winning ways, England face South Africa in ODI 20 of the ongoing 2023 World Cup, in Mumbai on Saturday. After winning their first two matches, England crashed to a shock defeat against ...Read More Afghanistan, losing by 69 runs. Chasing 285, England collapsed to the Afghan spin magic for 215 in 40.3 overs, as Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan took three wickets respectively. Meanwhile, Mohammad Nabi scalped two dismissals. Initially, Afghanistan posted 284 in 49.5 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (80) and Ikram Akhil (58).

Despite the defeat, England had some positives to take back to the drawing board, which included the form of Harry Brook. The SRH player, who hasn't been in good form, smacked a gritty knock of 66 runs off 61 balls. Meanwhile, England's hopes have been further rejuvenated with the return of Ben Stokes, who was their match-winner in the 2019 World Cup final. Stokes sustained a hip injury, which he has recovered from and will be making his comeback. Speaking ahead of the match, Stokes pointed out that his arrival would not make a difference if England don't perform as a team. "I am one person in a team sport. It is not the case where I do come in, then all of a sudden we are going to do well. Everyone on the field is a match winner for England and can do something individually to win us the game," he said.

On the other hand, South Africa are currently in third position, compared to England's sixth. The Temba Bavuma-led side have been in similar form, winning their opening two games, but then falling to Netherlands in their previous fixture. Chasing 246, the Proteas were bowled out for 207 in 42.5 overs. Initially, two-wicket hauls from Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi restricted the Dutch to 245/8 in 43 overs.

Against England, the spotlight will be on South Africa's batting department, who have been in hot form in India. Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen have been the star batters, and have amassed 229, 163, 138 runs respectively.

Follow LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES of England vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023 match, straight from Mumbai

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 21, 2023 10:56 AM IST

    England vs South Africa Live Score, ENG vs SA World Cup 2023: Squads

    England vs South Africa Live Score, ENG vs SA World Cup 2023: ENG: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson

    SA: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams

  • Oct 21, 2023 10:47 AM IST

    England vs South Africa Live Score, ENG vs SA World Cup 2023: Hello and good morning everyone!

    England vs South Africa Live Score, ENG vs SA World Cup 2023: Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's second Cricket World Cup match as England take on South Africa in Mumbai. Stay tuned folks!

cricket world cup england cricket team south africa national cricket team
Updated on Oct 21, 2023 10:56 AM IST

England vs South Africa Live Score 2023 Cricket World Cup: Follow live score and latest updates of ENG vs SA cricket match, in Mumbai.

ByHT Sports Desk

