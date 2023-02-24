South Africa vs England Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final: SA look for first-ever WC win over ENG

England vs South Africa live score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final Latest Cricket Scorecard and Updates: England and South Africa have met three times in World Cup tournaments - at the 2014 T20 World Cup and 2017 and 2022 fifty-over World Cup. All three times, England have emerged triumphant from a final four meeting against South Africa and there's no doubt they have the historical upper hand. They also have the contemporary one. England also go into the game on the back of a 10-match unbeaten run. South Africa, however, are the hosts and they have home support in their favour and so, this might be their best possible chance to break the England hoodoo.

