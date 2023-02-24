Home / Cricket / South Africa vs England Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final: SA look for first-ever WC win over ENG
South Africa vs England Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final: SA look for first-ever WC win over ENG

Updated on Feb 24, 2023 05:39 PM IST

ENG w vs SA w live score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final Latest Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Catch live score and updates of England vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup semi-final here. 

ENG w vs SA w live cricket score: Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final Newlands, England vs South Africa
ENG w vs SA w live cricket score: Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final Newlands, England vs South Africa(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk
England vs South Africa live score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final Latest Cricket Scorecard and Updates: England and South Africa have met three times in World Cup tournaments - at the 2014 T20 World Cup and 2017 and 2022 fifty-over World Cup. All three times, England have emerged triumphant from a final four meeting against South Africa and there's no doubt they have the historical upper hand. They also have the contemporary one. England also go into the game on the back of a 10-match unbeaten run. South Africa, however, are the hosts and they have home support in their favour and so, this might be their best possible chance to break the England hoodoo.

Follow all the updates here:

    England vs South Africa T20 Live Score: South Africa's England hoodoo

    Three times have South Africa met England in the semi-final of a World Cup competition and they have come out at the wrong end of the scorecard on all three occassions. They would hope to reverse that little statistic today. 

    England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: South Africa full squad

    Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas

    England vs South Africa Live Score: England full squad 

    Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Lauren Winfield-Hill

    England vs South Africa: Hello and welcome!

    England have the historical advantage, they have the confidence of being on a 10-match unbeaten run. South Africa, however, are the home side and so will have the crowd egging them on, apart from the fact that they have looked very impressive indeed in this tournament. We are all set up for a humdinger today! 

