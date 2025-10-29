England vs South Africa, Women's World Cup Semi-final Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs SA on TV and online

The group stage is near, and the knockouts stage of the Women's World Cup is finally here. The first semi-final will see England and South Africa squaring off at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. When the two teams met each other in the group stage, Nat Sciver-Brunt's side came out on top after registering a thumping ten-wicket win at the same venue. It is worth mentioning that the contest was the Proteas' first match of the World Cup. England will take on South Africa in the Women's World Cup semis on Wednesday. (Abdul Sajid)

South Africa then bounced back strongly, and the side eventually finished in third place in the points table. On the other hand, the Three Lions ended up in second place, only behind Australia.

There is some inclement weather predicted for Wednesday's contest; however, even if rain plays spoilsport, there are no concerns as a reserve day is in place. If there is no play possible even on the reserve day, then England would proceed to the final owing to their higher standing in the points table.

Squads:

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

Here are all the telecast and streaming details for the Women's World Cup 1st semi-final between England and South Africa:

When will the Women's World Cup 1st semi-final between England and South Africa be played?

The Women's World Cup 1st semi-final between England and South Africa will be played on Wednesday, October 29. The contest will begin at 3 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the Women's World Cup 1st semi-final between England and South Africa be played?

The Women's World Cup 1st semi-final between England and South Africa will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Which channels will broadcast the Women's World Cup 1st semi-final between England and South Africa?

The Women's World Cup 1st semi-final between England and South Africa will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Women's World Cup 1st semi-final between England and South Africa?

The Women's World Cup 1st semi-final between England and South Africa will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

