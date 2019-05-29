England vs South Africa World Cup 2019: When, where and how to watch live streaming on TV and online

England launch the World Cup on Thursday as favourites to bludgeon their way to victory for the first time but will fear a Virat Kohli-inspired India and a hungry Australia.

The host nation have never won the tournament, with the last of their three losing appearances in the final coming in 1992, but there is a growing sense their current crop of players can end 45 years of pain.

Boasting a plethora of big-hitting white-ball specialists, England are the top-ranked team in the 50-over game, while Kohli’s India are also packed with superstars who have honed their skills in the Indian Premier League.

ICC WORLD CUP 2019 - FULL SCHEDULE

England take on South Africa in the opening fixture on Thursday. Here’s a look at when and where to watch the match.

Where is the England vs South Africa of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The England vs South Africa World Cup match will take place at the Kennington Oval in London.

At what time does the England vs South Africa match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The England vs South Africa World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Thursday (May 30)

Where and how to watch live coverage of England vs South Africa match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The England vs South Africa match will be aired live on Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch England vs South Africa World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the England vs South Africa World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the England vs South Africa match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: May 29, 2019 23:43 IST