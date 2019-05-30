England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates - Hosts England look to justify favourites tag

England vs South Africa LIVE: Hosts England will lock horns with South Africa in first match of ICC World Cup 2019 at The Oval on Sunday. South Africa captain Faf du Plessis tried to ease the pressure on his team by insisting they did not have to play like “Superman” to enjoy success at the tournament. England captain Eoin Morgan, on the other hand, said winning a home World Cup could do wonders for cricket in the sport’s birthplace.

Follow England vs South Africa live updates here:

12:16 hrs IST What the captains said Faf du Plessis: “Whether we come into this tournament as favourites or as underdogs, you still have to go out on the park and play cricket and perform to win a World Cup.” Eoin Morgan: “It would mean a huge amount. The World Cup alone raises the profile of the game and is a platform for every young kid in this country to have a hero or have the inspiration to pick up a ball or a bat.”



