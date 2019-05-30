England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates - Hosts England look to justify favourites tag
England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Follow live updates and commentary of the 2019 Cricket World Cup opening match between hosts England and South Africa at The Oval
12:16 hrs IST
What the captains said
12:09 hrs IST
Hello and Welcome
England vs South Africa LIVE: Hosts England will lock horns with South Africa in first match of ICC World Cup 2019 at The Oval on Sunday. South Africa captain Faf du Plessis tried to ease the pressure on his team by insisting they did not have to play like “Superman” to enjoy success at the tournament. England captain Eoin Morgan, on the other hand, said winning a home World Cup could do wonders for cricket in the sport’s birthplace.
Faf du Plessis: “Whether we come into this tournament as favourites or as underdogs, you still have to go out on the park and play cricket and perform to win a World Cup.”
Eoin Morgan: “It would mean a huge amount. The World Cup alone raises the profile of the game and is a platform for every young kid in this country to have a hero or have the inspiration to pick up a ball or a bat.”
Just a little less than 3 hours to go for the first match of ICC World Cup 2019. It will be the hosts England taking on South Africa at The Oval. One can almost feel the adrenaline rush, it really doesn’t get bigger than this. 10 top quality teams will fight for that one trophy and everything begins today. All the teams including those two playing today will have their eyes on July 14, the date of the final. But for now, let us concentrate on the first match between Eoin Morgan’s England and Faf du Plessis South Africa.