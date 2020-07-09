England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: How will weather hold up?

cricket

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 13:36 IST

England vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: International cricket’s return was severely hampered by rain and bad light. Joe Denly and Rory Burns took England to 35 for 1 at Tea but play never resumed after that. Shannon Gabriel had cleaned up England opener Sibley for a duck .A light drizzle had forced the players go off after the first three overs and when they returned after 15-20 minutes the rain allowed just 7 balls before again interrupting proceedings.Earlier,England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first.

Follow updates of England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2:

13: 40 hrs: Before the start of play, players from both the teams along with umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth dropped to one knee to extend their support to the ‘Black Lives Matters’ movement.

13:20 hrs: The first day of the Test match saw a lot of rain and only a few overs could be bowled by the West Indian bowlers. But how will things shape up on Day 2? Will the fast bowlers have a field due to the conditions?