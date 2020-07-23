England vs West Indies 3rd Test weather report: Will showers spoil the decider in Manchester?

cricket

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 13:48 IST

After a sensational showing from Ben Stokes, England won the 2nd Test against West Indies in Manchester earlier this week. With the win, the series is nicely balanced as the two teams prepare for the third and final Test which will take place on the same ground in Manchester. The 2nd Test saw intense drama and action on the final day, and it might not have been possible if the 3rd day was not washed out.

England might have won the game easily, which would have left fans bereft of the final day nerves, or Windies might have capitalised with the bat, and the game could have gone for a draw. So, from that sense, some might argue that rain actually helped the 2nd Test in becoming a much-more thrilling affair. But will it be same for the 3rd Test?

The 3rd Test between the two teams will decide who wins the first Test series in the post-Covid era. Fans from all around the world would be hoping that there is no rain interruption whatsoever, and they could enjoy a full-five day affair. But does the weather report predict sunshine in the next five days?

Unfortunately, not really. As per Accuweather, the sun is expected to be out on Friday with only 6 per cent chances of precipitation. But it is expected to rain heavily on Saturday and Sunday, with 69 to 66 per cent chances of precipitation. The sun is expected to return by Monday, but Tuesday is predicted to be another day filled with clouds and showers.

Meanwhile, veteran England pacer James Anderson reckons both he and Jofra Archer should play the series-decider against the West Indies but insisted his fellow speedster should first figure if he is in right frame of mind to play. The 25-year-old Archer had claimed that he was subjected to racist abuse on social media for breaking the bio-bubble protocol.The visit to his home in Brighton led to his axing from the second Test. He was placed in five days of isolation at Old Trafford’s on-site hotel and was also fined at a disciplinary hearing.

“We’ve not seen much of Jofra because he’s obviously been in isolation for a few days but, knowing him as I do, I’m sure he’ll want to play in this game, with it being so crucial and the series resting on it. “Over the next few days he’s going to have to sit down with the captain and coach and figure out if he is in the right place to play,” Anderson said on Wednesday, responding to Archer’s claim.