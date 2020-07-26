England vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: How long can Windies batsmen survive?

England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: Stuart Broad starred with the bat on Day 2 as he smashed a quick-fire fifty for England. Broad slammed a half-century off just 33 balls to take England to a respectable total. Broad also made the record for the joint third-fastest Test fifty for England as the hosts ended up making 369 runs in their first innings.It was just not with the bat that he contributed but Broad also picked up 2 wickets to reduce West Indies to 137-6 before the close of play on Day 2.

Follow live updates of England vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 3:

14:40 hrs IST Dry day in Manchester... So far, it has been a dry day in Manchester... meaning there by, that there has been no rain so far. Good news! We could expect a start on time and moreover, there will be 91.5 overs in play which means 15 minutes of more cricket action for all of us. YAYYYY! What more do we need than more cricket in this world, right!





14:30 hrs IST Andrew Strauss on Ollie Pope “If you look at his first-class record, he’s averaging 57 and he’s proved that he can do it in Test cricket with that great innings he played in South Africa,” Strauss told ‘Sky Sports’. “Today was more of the same. He’s a guy who can score quickly without you really noticing it. He played some really eye-catching shots as well and he looks equally comfortable against seam and spin, so no obvious weaknesses there. He’s a real find for England, I think,” Strauss added.





14:20 hrs IST Stats attack Stuart Broad’s 33-ball fifty in Manchester is the third joint-fastest fifty in Test cricket by an Englishman.just behind Ian Botham (28 balls vs India, 1981/82; 32 balls vs New Zealand, 1986). His effort is level with Allan Lamb (33 balls vs New Zealand, 1991/92) and Andrew Flintoff (33 balls vs New Zealand, 2001/02).





14:10 hrs IST Weather update The weather forecast predicts heavy rains on Sunday. So far, there is not any word on rains, but stay tuned, we will keep you posted. Fingers crossed we will have full 90 overs and an enthralling day of Test cricket.





14:00 hrs IST Sachin Tendulkar has a word Huge praise to Ollie Pope! Been watching the 3rd Test, @OPope32 seems to have modeled his batting on @Ian_Bell.

His stance and footwork looks exactly the same to me. #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/sEvNKr1YFZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 24, 2020





13:50 hrs IST Broad’s batting inspirating is... SHANE WARNE! Broad who scored a quickfire fifty yesterday explained that he took inspiration from seeing Shane Warne bat. “They were quite important runs. It was about changing the momentum of the innings. West Indies bowled beautifully this morning and I think if I had gone out there and tried to play regulation I think there was a ball with my name on it,” Broad told a news conference. “I tried to up the momentum, hit the bowlers off a length and try and take Kemar (Roach) and Shannon (Gabriel) away from what they’d done so well in the first 40 minutes. Tactically it was the right thing to do and something I’ve worked on with Peter Moores at Nottinghamshire. He brought me the example of Shane Warne who didn’t look particularly pretty at times but hit balls in different areas and was really effective, especially in the 2005 Ashes.” READ MORE





13:40 hrs IST Roach reaches 200 wickets First time in 26 years a West Indian bowler reached the 200-wickets mark in Test cricket when fast bowler Kemar Roach achieved the feat on Day 2 of the third Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester.



